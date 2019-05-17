Breaking News
Northern governors meet in Kaduna

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Governors of the 19 northern states are meeting in Kaduna, the last meeting before the swearing in of new administration on 29 May 2019.

Northern governors
Although the agenda for the valedictory meeting was not made public, it was gathered that insecurity in the region, as well as street begging, will dominate discussions.

Already, the governors of Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Kano, plateau and the deputy governor Benue are already inside the council chambers of the Kaduna state government house, venue of the meeting.

