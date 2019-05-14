Nomination of DSP, senators responsibility — S-South group

By Alemma Aliu

AS the jostle for principal officers in National Assembly hots up, a group; South-South Concerned APC Caucus has alleged that a purported endorsement of a Senator was done by people it described as factional chairmen of the APC in some South-South states.

A statement by the chairman and secretary of the group; Dr Henry Erue and Sir Lawrence Ogieva said the signatories to the purported endorsement were being used by “hungry and desperate” politicians.

The statement reads; “Since when has it been the duty of a state factional chairman to nominate who will be the Deputy Senate President since the return of democracy in 1999? The nomination of Deputy Senate President is the responsibility and function of Senators and not factional chairmen. In other words, they are overstepping their bounds.

“As at today, all the APC Senators re-elected and elected are loyal to Mr President and the Party. And this is why a person vying for that position must be matured, responsible, and not overzealous so as to accommodate the various interests in the Senate for the good and seamless working relationship with the Executives.

“These Factional Chairmen should note that there are other viable candidates from the South-South who are eminently qualified for the office of the Deputy Senate President. Over zealousness, and stomach infrastructure should not becloud their sense of objectivity and judgment.

“Have they heard of the incidence of the Senate stolen Mace? If not, find out from the Senate what happened.

“Their candidate cannot be mentioned among faithful APC Senators rather he is merely a beneficiary of the APC Revolution.

The Factional Chairmen should stop their busy body and allow the Senators to exercise their constitutional role to choose who becomes their Deputy Senate President from the South-South Geo-political Zone”