No student was shot at Caleb University by Police – School

Authorities of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos has refuted the allegation making the round on social media that two of its students were shot yesterday by the Police.

In a release, the institution,s Head, Media and Public Relations, Mr. Elvis Efe Otobo said: “No student was shot at Caleb University.”

He explained that some students became agitated when they discovered that a student was about to be sanctioned over a disciplinary issue. He added that the situation has been addressed by the University management, after consultation with stakeholders.

He said: “Efforts by the University to fulfill its core focus of character building and academic excellence, has been strengthened by the continuous emphasis on mainstreaming global best practice, with emphasis on godliness.

“Parents and other stakeholders have continued to express their commitment to the vision and mission of the University.

“Caleb University is a faith-based institution with graduates who are making their mark, locally and internationally.”