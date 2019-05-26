No state is as peaceful as Enugu – Archbishop Chukwuma

…Says God is in control of Ugwuanyi’s second term

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has expressed gratitude to God for the peace, unity and good governance being enjoyed in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Archbishop Chukwuma who maintained that “no state in Nigeria is as peaceful as Enugu State”, also thanked God for the peaceful general election in the state and successful first term of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, declaring that God is in control of his second term.

The Archbishop spoke at the Government House, Enugu, on Sunday during the inter-denominational Christian service organized by the state government as part of the activities marking the 2nd term inauguration of Gov. Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Describing the event as a service of transformation, Archbishop Chukwuma stated that the entire Church in the state gathered on the last Sunday of the first term of the present administration to not only thank God for its successful end, but to also offer prayers and hand over the governor’s 2nd term into the hands of God.

The cleric, who expressed delight at the choice of Government House as venue of the event, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his first term’s outstanding performance and advised him to remain faithful to God and committed to his resolve to render more selfless service to the people of the state.

He added that the governor is a peaceful man who has reconciled leaders in the state and taught politicians how to forgive one another.

“Your Excellency, you have done well in your first term, most especially in infrastructural development. A lot is ahead of you. You have kept your word; Enugu State has continued to pay salaries consistently. You have employed more workers than your predecessors. We are glad that work is going on at the Enugu International Conference Centre abandoned in the past. This shows that you are a silent achiever who believes in continuity of good governance”.

The Archbishop equally lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in averting the move to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, calling on the South East governors to put more efforts to safeguard the airport.

Other highlights of the inter-denominational service, which was graced by the governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, his deputy; Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu; President, Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice George Nnamani; former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Senator Chukwuka Utazi; Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi; Archbishop of Enugu Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Christopher Ede; Bishop Godwin Madu of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) among others, were Bible readings, praise worship and intercessory prayers for the Church, the Nation, the poor, the governor and security of the state and country.