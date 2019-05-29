No rift between Ex-President Jonathan, I – Dickson

The Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson has said that there is no rift between him and the Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Governor Dickson said people capitalised on his busy schedule, as well as that of the ex-President to create the impression that there was a rift between them.

Dickson gave the statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, during a radio broadcast.

According to him, “The participation of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is my elder brother and leader in the Bayelsa Educational Development Trust Fund last week is a proof to the healthy relationship we have.

“Certain interests capitalise on the busy schedules we have to create the false impression that there is a rift between us.

“We cannot abandon our other duties to be addressing the press always to say that there is no problem. That in it’s self will mean that there is a problem.

“I invited him so that we can take advantage of his enormous goodwill to attract national and international support to our educational initiatives. I know the passion of Dr. Jonathan in education.

“I was attorney-general in Dr. Jonathan’s cabinet in Bayelsa State during his tenure as Bayelsa State governor.

“His commitment to education was legendary and we consolidated on his achievements in education.”

The governor said that he was seeking the face of God for direction on the choice of his successor after which he would consult with stakeholders, including Jonathan, among others.

Dickson said that he was not impressed by the attitude of the current crop of politicians aspiring to his seat.

“Although all the aspirants indicating interest in PDP are better than their APC rivals, I have observed they are playing establishment politics. I am not impressed with conventional politics.

“You cannot be playing that kind of politics when you are not in control of the centre. I am an opposition politician and I will soon meet and advise them,” Dickson said.