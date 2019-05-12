No place for corrupt judges, says Industrial Court President

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—PRESIDENT of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NIC, Justice Babatunde Adejumo has told those aspiring to be judges of the court that it has no place for corrupt and lazy individuals.

Justice Adejumo said lopsided and faulty ways of appointing the membership of the court has adversely affected the capacity of the court in its duties of settling trade disputes.

He said this while delivering a lecture entitled: How to become a Judge of National Industrial Court, to mark the 2019 Attorney General’s Colloquium in Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State at the weekend.

Justice Adejumo said: “It is important to hint that anyone who may aspire to become a judge of the court must understand the law, most particularly in the area of labour and industrial relations must be of impeccable character who must abhor corruption and other related vices, must be hardworking and dedicated with no moral or professional blemish.

“The foregoing was in line with Rule 4 of the 2014 Revised National Judicial Council Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the appointment of judicial officers of all superior courts of records in Nigeria.”

He stated that most of the trade disputes being adjudicated upon by the court were government- labour industrial feud, which he said further predispose the judges to intensive lobbying and this he stressed must be resisted to protect justice and integrity of the bench.

Adejumo revealed that the industrial court failed to live up to the expectations of the people since its establishment via Trade Disputes Decree No 7 of 1976 by military regime due to dual appointment of the members of bench of the court.

He also urged lawyers intending to serve as judges of the court to be apolitical, shun corruption and live a modest lifestyle to be able to pass the judicial scrutiny that would qualify them to the bench of NIC.