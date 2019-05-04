Nigeria’s university system due for overhauling – Ezinwoke

ABUJA – Country Representative of Global University Systems (GUS), Henry Ezinwoke, has decried the high-level corruption in public universities across Nigeria, saying the country’s tertiary education system needs urgent overhaul.

According to him, the failure of the government to conduct a true assessment of the state of public universities in the country and its inability to address the challenges facing these institutions have made it imperative for students to seek education opportunities overseas.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Ezinwoke said: “Nigeria’s university system needs a total overhauling to address the challenges of corruption, incessant strike actions by lecturers, incompetency and similar ills. It’s sad that nearly 60 years after Nigeria’s independence, certificates issued by universities in the country continue to dwindle in global reckoning and competitiveness.

“Until the government rises to the occasion and tackles this critical sub-sector in our education system, more people around the world will continue lose faith in our university system.”

While acknowledging that many foreign universities are willing to accept Nigerian students for undergraduate and post graduate programmes, the GUS Country Rep said: “It is imperative for students and parents to first get unbiased counselling on choice of country, institutions to attend, and courses to study before seeking such admission offers abroad.”

Against that backdrop, he stated that GUS is organising an educational fair and exhibition in Abuja, on Saturday, for free on-the-spot document evaluation, counselling on study financing, scholarships, amongst others.

He said the event will be replicated in Port-Harcourt and Enugu next week.