Nigerians’ll refund money mistakenly sent to their accounts, Vanguard Poll reveals

Nigerians might be many things, but there are that enriched veins of honesty enshrined in their body systems. This reflected in a Vanguard poll where almost all the respondents mentioned affirmed that they will return money mistakenly sent to their bank accounts without thinking twice.

In its weekly poll on Vanguard Facebook (Vanguard News) with well over three million followers, the poll asked:

You were expecting N5000 from someone who mistakenly sent you N50,000. What will you do?

A: Return N45,000 to the sender immediately.

B: Keep the money and thank the sender and God for “blessing” you

C: Spend it and we can talk about refund later

In its first hour, the poll reached over 29, 000 people with over 2,000 engagements and over 200 comments.

Over 90 per cent responded that they were going to return the excess payment to the sender. This is coming at a time when the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is just days close to banning the Nigerian Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for not returning an excess of $135,000 it mistakenly sent to the AFN in 2017.

Some of the respondents say:

Chiedu Ken Neth Call the sender and tell him/her that the amount exceeded what was expected, that is how you will know it it was intentional or an error. It could be all the money that the sender had. Doing good should not become your own ruin.

Funmilayo Folorunso Omolajaye I will transfer 45000 to the sender account immediately.

Yunusa Suleiman What else do u want? It is simple, I will inform him/her about the mistake he/she does and then collect his/her account details, then transfer N45k to it rightful owner. That’s it.

Aminu Auwal Shu’aib I will return his money back that is 45,000 thousand

Cosmas Nwachukwu Bonaventure 45,000 no go fit solve my problems. Send back his money. God will provide.

The poll is still out and the question is, what would you do? Join the conversation.

