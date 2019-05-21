Nigerian youths benefit from Minime empowerment programme

Minimie Chinchin and Minimie Noodles in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development are currently working together towards empowering Nigerians by providing them with trade assets to start up new businesses.

Few Nigerian youth, aspiring to become small business owners, have benefited from the programme receiving branded kiosks fully equipped with cartons of all regular and new flavours of the brand like Minimie Instant Noodles Tomato & chicken flavour, Minimie Chin-chin regular and the newly introduced Minimie Chinchin- Hot and spicy flavor courtesy of Minimie in conjunction with the Ministry of Women Affairs Lagos and Oyo state.

According to the brand Manager, Minimie, Rani Kolati, in a statement, the initiative was borne out of the realization that lots of Nigerian youths who are unemployed still have the zeal to become entrepreneurs. However, due to financial constraints, they cannot start on their own. “In view of this, we decided to encourage the youths with a business to start up. We bootstrap them with a sales kiosk, stock, startup fund and support them with supplies, so they can continue the business and support their family.”

“We set up these sales kiosks in secure strategic locations for these budding and aspiring entrepreneurs at densely populated bus stops/ parks to enhance sales. After the official handover to them, we deploy our area marketing managers to assist with sales trainings and regular checks to help achieve significant amount of profits which will keep them in business for a long time” Rani added.

Currently there are fifteen kiosks scattered across Lagos, four in Ibadan, one in Abeokuta, two in Illorin, three in Onitsha, one in Port Harcourt and six in Benin and many others in the pipeline.