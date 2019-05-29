Nigerian democracy has given birth to endless frustration, says I go Dye

By Benjamin Njoku

As President Muhammadu Buhari began his second term in office, on Wednesday, May 29, popular comedian, I Go Dye has taken a swipe at the political development of the country, lamenting that the past 20 years of Nigerian democracy has brought about gross disunity, hardship and insecurity than it has impacted positively on the wellbeing of the citizenry.

In a statement he released to commemorate the inauguration of Buhari’s second term in office, the popular comedian decried the failure of the federal government to salvage the dwindling economy of the nation in the past 20 years.

According to him, while the will of the people, their freedom to be heard and represented was nurtured in democratic principles, the present democratic setting in the country is a complete departure from the norms.

He said with years, months and days gone by, the agonies of disappointment, hate, marginalization, corruption and injustice have continued to ruin the collective well-being of the people. This price, he stressed has become so expensive to maintain, as it also expands into billion’s of dollars just to satisfy our elected officials, while the gap of poverty continues to grow.

“Our former Presidents, Governors and legislators have continued to take home packages that our elder statesmen never enjoyed after labouring for 35 years. They are frustrated every day with several screenings for their pensions. The freedom of democracy has created monsters in our political landscape, breed demons in the midst a religious society that has no value for human lives,” he bemoans.

“The price of democracy has given birth to kidnapping, suicide bombers, insurgents, militants, armed bandits, herdsmen, ritualists, Boko Haram and numerous political cronies’ that are desperate to divide this nation if their selfish interest is uttered.”

“Today, public institutions are left for the poor masses to bear, based on the ills of unproductive governments in the past 20 years of this faceless and expensive journey called democracy. Till date, no bill has been passed to reduce the unemployment rate nor improve the life expectancy of the people. Nigerian Democracy has given birth to endless frustration, leading to the increasing rate at which young people take their lives out of frustration.”

“I weep because today, we are on another journey to hand over to a new group and co-existing one’s that will become billionaires in just four years and no law will be passed to care of the old, the young or the generation yet unborn. I say congratulations to a nation that has pretended to herself that all is well, while it’s just less than 1% of us that are really milking the collective wealth of our nation.”

“A mean 30,000 naira minimum wage is still being discussed and yet, they will cart home millions of naira. I just wonder when the black race, will stop making a mockery of us, democracy was designed to be a gift, but the lust in us have turned this privilege to become the most expensive way of leadership,’ Igo Dye lamented.

