Nigeria society where very rich people buy judgments ― Lawan

By Henry Umoru

SENATE Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Yobe North, yesterday took a swipe at the Judiciary, saying that Nigeria is a country where very wealthy people buy judgments in their favour.

According to him, there was the urgent need to put an end to the ugly trend by a move away from it completely.

Lawan, who noted that that is not the type of society that we as Nigerians aspire to have said that the Nigerians would cherish a society where those at the lowest line; the vulnerable, the disadvantaged can go to courts and get judgment because they deserve to get those judgments irrespective of their socioeconomic status.

The Senate leader spoke on the floor of the Senate during plenary yesterday while commenting on the request by President Muhammadu Buhari who sought for the confirmation of Justice Abaze Abubakar Sadiq as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Lawan, who noted that there was a clear demonstration of how the three arms of government work, said that the National Assembly at all times, strive to ensure the Legislature and the Judiciary work in a cordial manner, adding that the Senate has given the judiciary something in the interest of the country.

According to him, Nigerians expect the judiciary to be firm, fair and be committed to those ideals that the founding fathers of this country worked and died for as that would make life better for every Nigerian.

Lawan said: “This is a very clear demonstration of how the three arms of Government can work cordially and productively.

“We have by this action suspended our rules in the interest of the people of this country and the judiciary. So I believe that there is a sense in trying to all the time to ensure that we work in a cordial manner, we have given the judiciary something in the interest of the country.

“For the judiciary, you are expected by Nigerians to be firm, to be fair, to be committed to those ideals that the founding fathers of this country worked and died for; that is to make life better for every Nigerian.

“Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgments. I think that is not the type of society that we want. We want a society where those at the lowest line; the vulnerable the disadvantage can go to courts and get judgment because they deserve to get those judgments regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“So, I want to pray for you and for all of us that this nomination that we are going to confirm by the grace of God will be a blessing and an additional advantage to the judiciary and the people of this great country.”

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday set aside its Order 1( b) of the Standing Orders, 2015 as Amended to hasten the process of the Confirmation of Sadiq.

The 8th Senate for the first time, read a letter from the President, invited the nominee the same day without going through any committee and approved same immediately.

Earlier, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had read a letter from President Buhari, requesting the Senate to approve Abubakar Sadiq as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Soon after the letter, the Senate Leader asked the Senate to suspend Order 1(b) to enable the Senators to carry out the process of confirmation all in one day.

This was seconded by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu State who acted as the Minority Leader.

Senator Lawan also asked for the suspension of Order 17 to enable the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters( Senate), Senator Ita Enang to bring in the Nominee to address the Senators at Plenary.

After reading his biography to the lawmakers, his appointment was approved.

