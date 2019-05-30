Nigeria needs your prayers now, lawmaker urges Muslims

By Bose Adelaja

As Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, a Lawmaker representing Epe Federal Constituency in Lagos State Hon. Taosir Wale Raji has urged Muslims Ummah across the nation, to remember Nigeria in their prayers and render supplications for the country for her progress.

In a Ramadan message issued through his Media office, Raji stated that nothing can solve the country;s challenges other than divine intervention.

Raji urged Muslims to use the sacred month to pray for peace, stability, growth and developments for Nigeria and the leaders piloting her affairs. “This holy month provides us opportunity to commune directly with our creator. We should therefore use this sacred moments to seek forgiveness and mercies upon our nation and her leaders. We must pray for stability and peace so that prosperity will spread across every nooks and cranny,” he said.