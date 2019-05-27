Nigeria celebrates first Women’s Wafu cup title win

The Nigerian Women Football team, Super Falcons are rejoicing over their first West African Football Union (Wafu) Zone B Women’s Cup title after beating Ivory Coast team on their home ground.

They won 5-4 with penalties in the final in Abidjan. This season, the Super Falcons have earned much admiration from Betway Nigeria players.

During the game, the hosts showed resilience and fought against all the tactics used on the by the Nigerian Ladies. The Super Falcons’ pressure paid off eventually although very late in the game. They had to fight their way back to maintain the game after going down 1-0. The home team’s Ange Koko N’Guessan scored inthe second half with a spectacular free kick that sent the crowd at the Stade Robert Champroux stadium roaring with excitement.

Ivory’s lead in the 41st minute through the free kick by AngeKokoN’Guessan earned her the vote of the best player of the tournament.

However, the match finished 1-1 after the Nigerian team equalized.

Uchenna Kanu delivered the blow that crushed the spirit of the dogged hosts.

A lot of Nigerian Betway users supported their Nigerian women by betting on them to win.

She scored at the 94th-minute leading to a penalty to decide who wins making it the second time in successive games that Nigeria had to decide a contest by shootouts in the tournament.

Ivory Coast’s player, KouassiRosemonde missed the penalty in the shoot-out which led to her country’s team finishing as runners-up for the second consecutive year. Ivory Coast is also a popular team amongst Betway players.

From the spot, Amarachi Okoronkwo, AliceOgebe, JoyBokiri, Maryam Ibrahim, and captain Evelyn Nwabuoku made no mistake in scoring.

UchennaKanu concluded as the tourney’s top goal scorer with a total of 10 goals from five matches.

The Super Falcons flew unbeaten till the end of the tournament. They scored a total of 23 goals, the highest in the competition and only two goals were conceded to make them the best attacking side.

They kicked off with a 5-1 win over Burkina Faso and proceeded to thrash Niger, 15-0. The group stage ended with their 2-0 victory over Mali.

When they played against Ghana in the semi finals, they were forced to a goalless draw in regulation time which eventually progressed to them winning 5-4 on penalties. They later conceded their second goal in the Tournament then they met Ivory Coast in the final.

Ghana’s Black Queens won the maiden tournament on their home ground last year. But this year, they came third with an 8-7 win over Mali. The game had ended goalless after 90 minutes which led to the penalty.

The Super Falcons win came as a big encouragement to some of the players as they have been included in a 27-strong provisional squad for the Women’s World Cup in France, next month.

Nigeria qualified for the competition in France after winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, last year December.

Two other African countries to represent Africa at the Women’s World Cup are South Africa and Cameroon.