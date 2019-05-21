Nigeria cannot deal with only one country — Osinbajo

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria had not the luxury to constantly be dealing with one country in the world.

Osinbajo, who made the assertion in Lagos at a two-day 2019 USA Fair, said Nigeria, as a developing country, was ambitious in building relations with America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and others.

Represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, Osinbajo said that Nigeria would continue to be a partner to different countries.

“We want Nigeria to become one of the easiest places for anyone to do business in the world.

“Nigeria does not have the luxury of dealing with just one country. We really want to be good neighbour to many countries.

“As great as America is, we want to partner with America. We want to also partner with Europe, Asia, the Middle East and other countries of the world,’’ he said.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria and America would continue to be strategic partners, adding that both countries should work together for themselves and the world at large.

The vice-president, who commended the organisers of the conference and exhibition fair, also said that the current administration was working to create the enabling environment for foreign investors.

“We are committed to nurturing and building this relationship to its utmost because we want the best for our both countries and the wider world.

“The many sectors that are represented here from America represent areas where Nigeria will be partnering with America for the greater good,’’ he said.

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, who described Nigeria as a strange country, said that leadership from Nigerians would drive Nigeria, Africa and the world forward.

Symington enjoined business owners not to continue to see every opportunity as for making profit, but should be directed at making the whole world a better place.

“No doubt that there is a need in Nigeria, but never think of Nigeria alone. Think of West Africa, think of America, think of Africa, and think of the world.

“See every opportunity as one for Nigeria, one for America and one for the world. It should all be how to make the world a better place.

“So, we want all of us to make that future with Nigeria, and make that future with America for all of us,’’ he said. (NAN)