NGE: Saraki Congratulates Egbemode, other elected officials

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has congratulated Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her re-election as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), during the guild’s 13th annual conference in Lagos, at the weekend.

In a statement Sunday in Abuja by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki also congratulated other members of the newly elected Executive Council of the Guild.

He noted that Egbemode has not only surpassed expectations in the last two years but has taken the body of gatekeepers in the media a notch higher in growth and excellence.

Saraki said: “My confidence in your ability to effectively shoulder the responsibilities of the office two years ago has again been reinforced by the unanimous decision of your colleagues to return you and some of your executive members unopposed.

“You have indeed shown that hardworking women can shine like stars in a predominantly male profession. I am proud of you and I know that many women in the profession have a lot to learn from your humility, resourcefulness, integrity and sterling performance in office so far,” he stated.

He called on Egbemode and the newly inaugurated executive to consolidate on the achievements recorded and work to reposition the NGE as a critical partner in the nation’s developmental efforts.

Saraki also reiterated his call on the NGE “to join hands with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other relevant stakeholders to rid the noble pen profession of quacks and impostors whose activities daily undermine the credibility of the true professionals.”