NFIU’s guidelines’ll ensure transparency in LGs, says NULGE

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Ondo State, yesterday said the recently introduced financial guidelines for gocal councils by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, would ensure transparency and grassroots development.

The state President of the union, Comrade Bola Taiwo, who said this in Akure, commended the move noting that local government autonomy had been a priority of the union for long.

While lauding the Federal Government for the guidelines, Mr. Taiwo said: “We are happy because this is a dream come true. We have been yearning and agitating for this because autonomy to local government has been our priority.”

“The Joint Account Allocation Committee is a constitutional matter but the modification just made is to stop siphoning our money.”