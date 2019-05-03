New NYSC DG assumes office Friday

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The newly appointed Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, is set to assume office on Friday.

This was made known to reporters by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, Mrs. Adenike Aderemi, at the NYSC headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

She said, “The new DG will take over from Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure tomorrow. He is bringing to the job a vast experience in administration and in the academia needed to invigorate and reposition the Scheme for greater performance.”

Brig. Gen. Ibrahim is the 18th DG of the NYSC. He hails from Nasarawa State and obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in History from the University of Jos in 1989 and 1992 respectively. He equally bagged a PhD in History in 2007 from University of Abuja.

The new NYSC Chief Executive has held several positions in the course of his career which has spanned over two decades.

He was the pioneer Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu; Head Department of History and War Studies, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; Research Officer Institute of Army Education; Military Assistant to the DG NYSC, 1996-1999; Staff Officer I Military History, National Defence College (NDC), 2004-2009 and Senior Military Instructor Nigerian Army School of Education 2009-2011, amongst others.

A seasoned administrator and scholar, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim has authored and edited many books and publications in reputable academic journals.