New Kano emirates: Why Court restrained Ganduje

Kano – A Kano High Court sitting at Ungogo on Friday granted an order restraining Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje from taking any action to legitimize the four new emirates he created.

The four new emirates are Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.





The order followed a suit filed by one Rabi’u Sule-Gwarzo challenging the decision of the governor to create the four additional emirates in the state.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice Saminu, also gave an order directing the state governor and Government Printer to stop the publication and release of the law that created the four new emirates.

The Plaintiff in the suit is Rabiu Sule-Gwarzo while Kano State House of Assembly Speaker is the first defendant.

Similarly, the Kano state House of Assembly is second defendant, Clerk Kano state House of Assembly is the third defendant and Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is the fourth defendant.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the State is the fifth defendant while the Kano state government printer is the sixth defendant.

The presiding Judge had fixed Wednesday, May 15, for hearing of the motion on notice.

The state government had earlier planned to present appointment letters to the new emirs on Saturday, May 11, at Kofar Mata Indoor Sports Hall.

Aminu Ado Bayero, those to be installed as Kano emirs …

Also Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero the new emir of Bichi, one of the newly created emirates in Kano State who ought to be installed today at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, amidst report of a court order stopping the creation of the emirates.

The Sarkin or district heads of Karaye, Gaya and Rano, are the three other emirs appointed by the government following the enactment of Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law 2019 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Alhaji Tafida Abubakar 11 will become the emir of Karaye and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, the emir of Gaya.

Dr Ibrahim Abubakar 11 will become the emir of Rano.

All the emirates were excised from the Kano emirate under the kingship of Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

The Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment on Saturday at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Bayero, the new emir of Bichi, was the Wamban Kano, a position given to him by the present emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II.

Bayero then succeeded Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, who was promoted to the rank of Galadima following the death of late Galadiman Kano Tijjani Hashim.

In the meantime, four prominent Islamic scholars working with Kano State Government have tendered their letters of resignation to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

It was not clear whether they took the steps to protest the creation of new emirates in Kano.

The clerics are Commander-General of the state Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa and the chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Koki.

Others are the Permanent Commissioner with the state Shariah Commission, Abubakar Kandahar, and that of Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Nazifi Inuwa.

The resignation letters dated Thursday, May 9, were made available in Kano on Friday.

According to the former officials, their resignation letters were received by the office of the Secretary to the State Government as required by law.

Daurawa, Kandahar and Inuwa cited personal reasons for their action while Koki said he resigned on health ground.

Ganduje justifies action on Kano Emirate

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on State yesterday said that the splitting of Kano Emirate into five was not in any way an act of vendetta against the incumbent emir, Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

Governor Ganduje also said that the embattled Emir Sanusi 11, by the provisions of constitution of the country, was supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman within his domain and not to the governor.

The governor stated this while fielding questions on the sideline of the award ceremony for President Muhammadu Buhari and other long serving founding members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, organized by the Progressives Governors Forum at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On the question that he was accused of rubbishing 800 years of history of the Kano Emirate for personal vendetta, he said, “Well, they are entitled to their own opinion but we are taking Kano to the next level and we need active participation of the traditional system, especially in the areas of education, security, agriculture, we need the effectiveness of the traditional rulers.

“By decentralising it we are following history. Years back, even before the 800 years you are referring to, the situation was not that. So if something developed 800 years ago, things are also developing now and there will be another 800 years. So look at the history.

“So, it is not vendetta, I am not against him, in fact he is supposed to be reporting to the local government chairman according to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. It is the local government chairman that is suppose to discuss issues with him not the governor.

“So this is celebrated by the people of Kano and we will make sure that the new Emirate council are effective in terms of developing Kano State.”