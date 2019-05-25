New AANI executive emerges in Enugu Chapter

…promise to consolidate on past achievements

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Enugu chapter has elected new executives to man its affairs for another two years.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, AANI, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, saying that the election was conducted on the heels of the expiration of the tenure of the previous executives chaired by Prof Onyema Ocheoha mni after two tenures from 2015-2019 based on AANI constitution.

Onyeisi gave the names of the newly executive as Dr Ifeanyi Okoye OFR mni as Chairman, Mrs Sylvia Onwubuemeli mni as Secretary, while other elected members are from Ebonyi State.

He added that Okoye was part of the Onyema-led executive as vice chairman from 2015-2019 before he was elected Chairman to head the current executives.

The statement reads in part, “Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Enugu State Chapter, has elected new executives with Dr Ifeanyi Okoye OFR mni and Mrs Sylvia Onwubuemeli mni as the Chairman and Secretary respectively. Enugu Chapter of AANI, includes members of AANI in Ebonyi State.

[READ ALSO]

“The election is coming after the end of the tenure of Prof Onyema Ocheoha mni led executives. Prof Ocheoha was elected in June 2015 and completed two tenures allowed by the AANI constitution. Dr Okoye emerged unopposed as chairman after serving as vice chairman from 2015-2019 under Prof Ocheoha.

“Other elected executive members for various positions during the election conducted by Dr Ogbonna Sam Onyeisi, mni, a former secretary of the chapter and currently the National Publicity Secretary of AANI on behalf of the Headquarters of AANI are; Dr Patrick Emembolu Eze, MON, mni, as Vice Chairman, Robinson Odo as Assistant Secretary, Mr Patriot Okenwa was elected Financial Secretary, Dr Gabriel G.O.C Ajah, mni, as Treasurer, Prince Christian Umoke, mni, Publicity Secretary, Dr Okey Onwuasigwe as Welfare/Social Secretary, AIG Osita Uyanna (retrd) as Internal Auditor, and Dr Barr Chike Eneh, mni, as Legal Adviser.”

Meanwhile, the newly elected Chairman, AANI, Enugu Chapter, Dr Okoye in his acceptance speech promised do his best together with other members of the society to ensure the mission and vision of AANI (Towards a Better Society) are realized. He also called on other members of his executive to work as team and also to be dedicated to the call to service.

The statement also added that the new state executives will run the affairs of the association for two years and could be renewed for a second term.