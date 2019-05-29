NEMSA berths meter testing station in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – MANAGING Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, Peter Ewesor disclosed that the National Meter Station in Enugu State will become operational by the first quarter of 2020.

Ewesor said that when fully operational, the station will among other things, cater for all metering services in the region as well as testing and certification of energy meters, all of which will ensure that technical standards are maintained.

Speaking in Enugu during the inspection of the station, Ewesor said that its establishment in Enugu rather than Portharcourt or Lagos is part of efforts by the Ministry of Power to ensure that regions around the country feel the impact of the transformation that is currently ongoing in the ministry.

“We have come here to follow up and see the quality of the job. We have already established that the quality was in line with what was designed and the purpose for which the project was begun in the first place”.

“By first quarter of 2020, we shall be having all the equipment ready so this place can be fully operational, because what the contractor is doing now is just the building. We are going to resource this place with the equipment and manpower that is required” he said.

He stated that the meter testing station is the first building the agency is starting from the scratch and completing, noting that it has only had to renovate others that it took from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, (PHCN).

On how the station is going to operate, he said “it is not built and tied to capacity. The capacity is the human element. The machines that we are bringing are to carry out routine test of energy meters and as soon as it is operationalized, we begin daily operations”.

Speaking further, he said “If the number of meters explodes, it mean we shall increase our services, then we can have two shifts. If the need arises, depending on the size of meters, we can do three shifts because our services here will be demand driven”

He also said that the station will have the inspectorate service which involves people that will function to inspect electrical installations because NEMSA is empowered to carry out inspection, testing and certification of any and all category of any installation before they start functioning”.

He said that the arm of NIMSA which functions to enforce technical standards and regulation in the industry will also be on ground to ensure and maintain safety.

“NIMSA’s impact is huge in the industry. When you see bad network, it is our men that go round to ensure that everything is fixed. There are so many transformers that are not fit to be used in Nigeria”. He said.

As part of its contribution towards ensuring safety of electricity users, Ewesor said that the agency has instructed its men to destroy any infrastructure, building or premises built under power lines because it exposes humans to permanent radiation which affects the physiology of the body.