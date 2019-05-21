NDLEA carpets Akeredolu over call for legalisation of cannabis

By Michael Eboh

ABUJA—THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, denounced plans by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, to begin the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa for medicinal and commercial purposes.

In a statement in Abuja, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), reminded the governor that Nigeria remained opposed to the legalisation and decriminialisation of cannabis, in line with the constitution of the country.

Abdallah denied claims that he had visited Thailand with Akeredolu to learn how to grow Cannabis sativa for medicinal purpose or economic gain, noting that at no point did he make any remark in favour of the commercial and medicinal value or monetary gain of Cannabis while in Thailand.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, NDLEA under my leadership has been consistent in our opposition to legalization and decriminalisation of cannabis. For example, Operation Thunderstorm undertaken by Ondo State Command of NDLEA destroyed 3,900.73 hectares of cannabis sativa planted in forest reserves.

“Similarly, I make bold to state that Nigeria’s staunch opposition to legalising cannabis for recreational purposes was restated at the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, CND, roundtable just recently concluded in Vienna, March this year. Not only that, Nigeria canvassed the position that status quo ante be maintained while decisions are made by the United Nations to alter the Single Convention of 1961 under which cannabis falls. These decisions are yet to be made.

“Both Nigeria and Thailand still abide by that same Single Convention of 1961 involving cannabis. While I do not hold brief for Thailand, it is instructive to state that what research is conducted by them in order to confirm medical benefits of cannabis is done by seeds imported under their government control from Spain.

“And for the records, only 100 seedlings have been planted, still awaiting their growth, not to talk of research being conducted on them. It is inaccurate, therefore, to say Thailand has approved the medical use of cannabis. This fact can be verified from Thai Embassy in Nigeria.”