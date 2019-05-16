Breaking News
Ndidi, Iheanacho recharge in France

9:09 am

Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have traveled to Saint Lopez, a coastal city in France to rest and prepare their minds for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wilfred Ndidi
Ndidi had a good outing with Leicester City in the English Premier League, while Iheanacho had a subdued performance. However, he was included in the squad by coach Gernot Rohr with the hope that he will find his scoring form.

The Foxes duo are expected to join the rest of their international teammates in Asaba on June 2 for the first training camp.


