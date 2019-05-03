National War Museum Umuahia

The Nigerian Civil War was a watershed in the history of the country. It is an experience that many agreed should not be resorted to as a means of conflict resolution. During the war, deadly weapons were fabricated and used to prosecute the war.

Today, there is a museum established in Umuahia in 1985, that has a collection of objects of traditional and modern warfare.

The museum’s location was chosen because it was where the bunker housing the famous shortwave radio, The Voice of Biafra, was transmitted from. Voice of Biafra was the mouth-piece for Biafra during the war.

The National War Museum has the highest collection of the Nigerian civil war weapons that are no longer in use. The weapons are from both the Nigerian military and the defunct Republic of Biafra.

The place has become a tourist site that attracts hundreds of people daily. They come from within and outside the country to see the war artifacts on display. To some, it is to relive the period of the war through items on display, while to others, it is for study purposes. There are yet others who come simply out of curiosity.