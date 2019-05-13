NASS member-elect calls for decentralisation of police to tackle insecurity

By Alemma Aliu

THE elected member of the House of Representatives for Ikpoba Okha/Egor federal Constituency of Edo state, Hon Jude Ise-Idehen, yesterday urged the federal government to decentralize the police force to effectively combat the rising cases of serious crimes across the country that have resulted into loss of lives and properties.

The lawmaker said it is regrettable that the Nigeria Police force saddled with the responsibility of policing the Country is still suffering from inadequate crime combating tools when other countries of the world have acquired modern technology to check sophistication in crime.

He said: “There is a need for government to increase the numbers of policemen by recruiting more hands, they need more training and upgrade the equipment they have. New technology in policing this day is very important and not our ways of doing things.

“I strongly believe that the federal government should do more for the police and the army. The federal government should begin to think of how to break down the federal force by localizing it into states Police since the federal government has failed in protecting the lives and property of the people”

The parliamentarian also promised to attract the presence of federal government to what he described as the under development in his Ikpoba Okha federal Constituency in the state.