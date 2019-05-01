Idowu Bankole

IMO state Governor, and APC’s Imo West Senatorial candidate in the just concluded election, Rochas Okorocha, has on Wednesday petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over withholding his certificate of return.

Okorocha urged, Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, to release his certificate of return without delay.

The petition coming on the heels of an allegation of “conspiracy with political opponents and the commission”.

According to Okorocha ” I have not committed any offence to warrant this conspiracy and harassment being unleashed on me by those who see me as their political opponents” he stated.

VANGUARD