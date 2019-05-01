Breaking News
Translate

NASS Elections: Okorocha petitions INEC over withholding certificate of return

On 6:52 pmIn News by Idowu BankoleComments

Idowu Bankole

IMO state Governor, and APC’s Imo West Senatorial candidate in the just concluded election, Rochas Okorocha, has on Wednesday petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over withholding his certificate of return.

Okorocha, INEC
Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha urged, Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, to release his certificate of return without delay.

Also read: Okorocha says hopeful of getting Certificate of Return

The petition coming on the heels of an allegation of “conspiracy with political opponents and the commission”.

According to Okorocha ” I have not committed any offence to warrant this conspiracy and harassment being unleashed on me by those who see me as their political opponents” he stated.

VANGUARD


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.