Nasarawa NYSC mourns Kogi coordinator

Lafia – Mrs Zainab Isah, Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State has expressed sadness over the death of Mrs Oludolapo Ahile, the Kogi NYSC coordinator.

Ahile was on Thursday, May 16 involved in a ghastly auto crash in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Lafia, the Nassarawa NYSC Coordinator said staff of the scheme in state were deeply saddened over the demise of Ahile.

Isah, however, commended Gov. Umaru Al-Makura and the NYSC Director General (DG) Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim for promptly offering assistance to those affected in the incident.

Ahile, alongside her husband, Mr Michael Ahile and two other passengers were involved in a ghastly motor crash in Azuba, a community on the outskirts of Lafia.

They were quickly rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia for treatment.

On Friday, Mrs Ahile gave up the ghost in spite of every effort to revive her.

Reacting to the development, Isah said the incident was a huge shock to her personally and to the NYSC staff in the state.

“Its a huge loss not just to me and NYSC staff in the state but to the entire NYSC staff across the country. This woman was a very dedicated and hardworking staff. I say this because I know her. Everyone is in shock right now,” she said.

She described the late Ahile as a close colleague, a hardworking senior staff of the scheme who would be dearly missed for her work ethics and principles.

Isah then expressed gratitude to Al-Makura for swiftly releasing an ambulance that evacuated the body of late Mrs Ahile to Abuja.

She also lauded the NYSC DG for releasing another well equipped ambulance that also transferred Mr Ahile to a federal hospital in Abuja for further treatment.

“After embalming the body and getting a casket, I contacted his Excellency, Al-Makura and he immediately ordered for a brand new, fully fuelled ambulance to be brought to us in less than an hour to convey the body and her husband to Abuja.

“The NYSC DG also sent an ambulance and directed me to immediately evacuate them to Abuja as efforts have been put in place to receive them. Apart from that, the NYSC DG has already paid all medical expenses for the affected victims.

“The husband of the late Ahile had a fracture on the thigh. So he also had to be transferred to Abuja alongside his wife. The others affected are not seriously injured. Only the late victim and her husband were seriously injured,” she said.

Isah also appreciated the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DASH, Dr Hassan Ikrama for swinging into action with some members of his staff trying to revive the late Ahile.

She also thanked the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe for visiting the victims at the hospital, praying and offering support that would facilitate their recovery while they were still receiving treatment in Lafia.

“The CMD and five other doctors struggled for hours to revive her but could not. Sadly, around 3am on Friday, she gave up. I truly appreciate their efforts,” she said. (NAN)