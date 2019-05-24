NAKSS, NYCN laud Ganduje over new Emirates

Bichi – The National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

The associations made the commendation when they paid a solidarity visit to the new Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero on Friday in his palace.

Speaking on behalf of the associations, NYCN Chairman in Kano, Comrade Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya said they were at the palace to pay homage to the new First Class Emir and also to express their support to the emir.

According to him, the creation of the four additional Emirates in the state was a welcome development which will upgrade the status of living of the populace.

Lakwaya added that they were in full support of the decision taken by Ganduje, especially with regards to the caliber of personalities he appointed as the emirs.

He said that the associations would pay similar solidarity visit to other emirate councils.

In his response, the Emir charged youths in kano state to be good ambassadors of the state through adherence to moral upbringing of Islam.

He also advised the youths to shun all immoral acts in order to enable them contribute their quota toward the development of the state and the country at large.

Bayero explained that youths were regarded as future leaders of tomorrow; hence they should exhibit high sense of responsibility and Nationalism targeted at moving the society forward.

The monarch also advised the youth and the students to continue to adhere strictly to the rule of law, aimed at having a crime free society.

While calling on them to remain united to ensure the development of the new emirate councils, he assured to carry everyone along in discharge of his responsibilities. (NAN)