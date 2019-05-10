Naira Marley, Zlatan, others arrested by EFCC over Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians – Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering. Intelligence report had also linked them to cybercrime offences.

They were arrested along with: Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.

