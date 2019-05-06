NAIG mobilises members as Itsekiri Protest against Chevron

The ongoing protest against Oil and Gas Major, Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, by indigenes of Ugborodo Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area in Delta State, which began at about 11:00am, Sunday May 5, appears to be intensifying with a directive by President of National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, Comrade Collins Edema, that members of the association should join in the fight against CNL’s alleged “breach of the laws”, especially the Local Content Act.

Comrade Edema, an indigene of Ugborodo Community, in a statement on Monday declared, “NAIG is in full support of the protest by Ugborodo indigenes, led by the Ugborodo Management Committee against Chevron Nigeria Limited. The protest at Chevron Tank Farm Gate has underlined my position on CNL since 2016, that it is operating in breach of laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially the Local Content Act.

The protest which is coming on the heels of several petitions published to draw the attention of authorities against the perceived marginalization will go on for greater part of this week until the demands are addressed.

The 10-point demands of Ugborodo Management Committee against Chevron are:

Make a prompt payment of the balance money for the 640 acres of land on which the Escravos Tank Farm is domiciled, including the land area known as “back of the fence.”

Escravos River did not give you land therefore, name your facilities appropriately and put your host community on the world map:

Escravos tank farm, Ugborodo, Escravos gas plant, Ugborodo and Escravos gas-to-liquid, Ugborodo

Must carry-out basic social responsibilities by providing social amenities, particularly water and light in Ugborodo Community.

Chevron must engage the federal government and come up with an enduring shore protection design that will save Ugborodo Community land from the oceanic waves and erosion created by their operational activities

Cessation of all forms of discrimination, obnoxious policies and practices targeted at Ugborodo indigenes in employment, contract awards, provision of services, etc:end casualization of workers,convert Ugborodo indigenes to permanent staff and recognize local content law

Put down the wall! end the closed-camp policy in order to stir economic activities in Ugborodo land

Full disclosure and audit of the contracting and servicing companies operating in the Escravos tank farm, Ugborodo with the view of establishing the number of indigenes working in them.

Disclose fully the scope of work, required personnel, equipment, contracts, benefits, etc. in the soon to commence EGTL Turn-Around Maintenance with the view of incorporating the host community in the process.

Disclose and deliver all entitlements; benefits, employment, contracts accruable to Ugborodo people from FENOG Nig Ltd and Datateck on the Escravos Export supply Project Contract; Baywood Continental Nig. Ltd; Caverton Aviation, etc.

Disclose fully the owners and contractors behind the vessels and equipment in the Escravos tank farm, EGP and EGTL facilities in Ugborodo Community and the percentage of Ugborodo people involved.