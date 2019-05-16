NAFDAC alerts public on circulation of fake cold Caplets in Gombe state

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday alerted the public on the circulation of fake Mixagrip cold Caplets in Gombe state.

In a statement issued by Prof Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that the fake drugs were discovered during routine surveillance in Gombe metropolis.

She added the they were found to be without name and address of the manufacturer.

“During routine surveillance in Gombe, NAFDAC discovered the circulation of fake mixagrip caplets.

“The drugs were without the name and address of the manufacturer, instead, it was just written manufactured in India for Afrowell Exports Mumbai, India.

“Other important features accompanying the pack include: Code No. -MH/DRUGS/MH/101063A; Batch No. – V18635; Manufacturing date – 10/2018 with Expiry date reading 09/2021,” Adeyeye disclosed.

She explained that the genuine product was manufactured in Nigeria by Orange Kalbe Limited with address at 66/68 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos State.