N179.8m fraud: PDP chieftain, 2 INEC officials re-arraigned

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—DEPUTY National Chairman (South) of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi alongside two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were yesterday, re-arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over alleged N179.8 million fraud.

The two INEC officials, who were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Akinwommi are: Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo.

The three defendants were first arraigned before Justice Sule Hassan, on July 30, 2018, during the court’s annual vacation, while they were granted bail by Justice Chuka Obiozor, on August 7, 2018, after arguing their bail applications by the counsel.

Meanwhile, the matter was re-assigned to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke after the court’s vacation.

Midway into the trial of the defendants, Justice Aneke withdrew from hearing the matter following application made to the court by the defence, consequently, the matter was reassigned to Justice Obiozor.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court of the re-arraignment of the trio and urged the court to allow the charge to be read to them for their pleas to be taken.