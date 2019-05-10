A civil servant, Abel Ikwu, on Friday, prayed a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State for the dissolution of his marriage.

Ikwu told the court that since he married Elizabeth, 12 years ago, he has not had a single day of peace.

“We got married sometime in 2007 and we have two children.

“I am tired of Elizabeth’s troublesome behaviour. She fights with me a lot.

“Your honour, I want an end to this marriage because I have no interest in her again.

“I think we are no more compatible because she really lacks understanding and I don’t have passion for her again,” he said.

Elizabeth, however, denied all the allegations preferred against her.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case until May 21, saying the adjournment was to allow the parties to settle out of court.