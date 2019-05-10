”My wife ill treats my mother” – Carpenter tells court

A carpenter, Chijoke Okonkwo, on Friday prayed a Customary Court in Nyanya, accused his wife, Ifeoma of ill-treating his mother and prayed the court to dissolve the one-year marriage.

Okonkwo the petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi pleaded with the judge, Jemilu Jega, saying, “I cannot leave with a woman who lacks home training.

“I took my wife to the village for my mum to teach her good values and how to be a good wife.

“Instead of my wife to learn, she became worse. She snatched my mother’s phone from while making a call, pushed and slapped her,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife also disrespected him after she gave birth to their first child.

“After my wife had our first baby, she started behaving too badly. If I say any little thing, she will slap me and threaten to leave the marriage.

“Then, I was the one begging her not to leave me,” Okonkwo said.

The respondent, Ifeoma, who was present in court, denied all the allegations and begged the court to dissolve the marriage.

She said, “I have gone through a lot in this marriage, I don’t want to continue, I want to go back to school”, she said.

Justice Jega, in his ruling, advised the couple to explore other means of settlement and adjourned the case until May 21, for judgement.