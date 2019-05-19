My uterus is not their home — Adesua Etomi

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Nollywood A-list actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has lashed out at those watching her womb and asking questions why she is yet to get pregnant.

The screen diva who has been married to renowned singer cum actor, Banky W since 2017, obviously got tired of people asking her questions for not conceiving yet and she let them have a piece of her mind.

According to her in a Twitter rant, she is not bothered about what people say and she intends to live her life, knowing that one day, the womb watchers will realise that her uterus is not their home. She added that nobody can pressure her into doing what she doesn’t want to do. Replying to a post that read: “@adesuaetomiw you cannot post anything in peace now. On these streets, you saying hi now mean you are pregnant,” she said:

“I’m not bothered. I will live my life. Sooner or later, they will realise that my uterus is not their home. Nobody can pressure me.”