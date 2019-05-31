My husband is having sex with a mad woman, wife tells court

Ado-Ekiti – An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Friday dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between Amaka Nwafor,36; and her husband, Friday Nwafor,47, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, dissolved the marriage on the grounds of constant fighting and beating, public disgrace, threats to life, and no regard for the wife’s family by the respondent.

Akomolede in her judgment also observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Akomolede ruled that the custody of the four children produced by the union should be awarded to the petitioner.

She also ruled that the respondent should be paying N2,000 as the monthly feeding allowance on each of the children.

Akomolede added that both parties should be responsible for the education of their children.

The court president granted access to the respondent to see his children.

Amaka, 36; a resident of Oke-Bola in Ado-Ekiti, had told the court during its proceedings that her husband was fond of disgracing her whenever he sighted her.

She said that he usually accused her of returning from her man friend’s house.

According to the petitioner, she works really hard to fend for herself; adding that the man has neglected her.

Amaka confessed to having a man friend, adding that it was her husband who pushed her into it, because he did not take care of her.

The mother of four alleged that her husband was having sex with a mad woman that came for deliverance, when he took her out for prayer.

She said that when the lady got well, she confessed to sleeping with Friday, and that she claimed to have got a husband.

The petitioner told the court that her husband assaulted her while carrying the pregnancy of their last child; to the extent that the baby in the womb could not kick again.

She said that r the timely intervention of her mother-in-law saved the pregnancy.

Amaka noted that her husband had threatened her life severally, adding that at a time he threatened that he would hire thugs and would pay them N5,000 to kill her.

According to the petitioner, her husband does not allow her to answer phone calls, not even from her mother.

She, therefore, prayed the court to separate them and that her husband should visit her family at her home town to decide on how to take care of his children.

The respondent, a resident of No. 8, Iremo St., in Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti, said that he knew his wife since 2003, and that he did a traditional marriage with her.

He debunked all the allegations brought against him by his wife, describing them as fabricated.

Friday described his wife as being adulterous; adding that she would leave his house to sleep in another man’s house for three days.

He said that early in the morning, a man would be calling her on phone in his presence.

The respondent said that he was in support of the separation. (NAN)