My experiences on the streets of Ebute Metta responsible for my success — Junior Boy

By Rotimi Agbana

It is a general belief that anyone who grew up on the streets of Ajegunle, Mushin, Agege, Ebutte-Metta, Lagos Island, Shitta (Surulere) among others, end up social misfits, but such is not the case with popular Swerve Innercity artiste, Ephraim Bababo, a.k.a Junior Boy.

Speaking with Showtime, the ‘Irapada’ crooner shared how he was able to transform his experiences on the streets of Ebutte Metta into a goldmine.

“Growing up on the streets and becoming who you want to be depends on your mindset. So, I grew up on the street with a bigger dream on my mind; which has brought me this far”, he said.

The singer, who is a product of a broken home, also explained how he was able to turn out the way he is.

“I was focused and I never relented. I have been working on a whole different sounds and its sure going to be better leverage for me. Let’s keep a close eye on Junior Boy, I’m leveling up?”

Speaking further, he explained why he dumped his professional football career for music.