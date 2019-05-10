Breaking News
My body, my life, say women during sexual assaults protest in Abuja

Hundreds of protesters marched through the Nigerian capital Abuja on Friday demanding an end to police impunity, after officers were accused of carrying out a string of sexual assaults.

“Being a woman is not a crime,” protesters chanted during the march, which was organised by several women’s rights groups and civil society organisations.

“My body, my life,” they added.


