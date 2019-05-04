MUDIPAPA: Mado impregnates Cynthia

By Francis Ewherido

By age 13, Mado was already six feet. Mado was not only growing fast in height, he also had a disproportionate manhood size for his age. In the mornings, he would move around the house with a massive bulge. Tejiri often complained that Mado should be “taught to arrange himself well.”

When, Mado was 14, EseOghene noticed that their maid, Amede, took an unusual interest in him. When she served food, she ensured he had the biggest portion. EseOghene suspected that Amede was taking sexual advantage of Mado, but she had no proof.

It was something that gave her sleepless nights. She complained to Mudipapa, but he was also helpless without evidence. Amede, for all her hard work, was a compulsive liar, so it was useless asking her.

You could also beat Mado to death and he would not reveal what he wanted to keep secret, so they were in a dilemma. EseOghene wanted to sack her, but Mudipapa felt it was unfair to sack Amede based on mere suspicions.

At the same time, EseOghene did not want to take chances; the matter was eating her up. Finally, they resolved to redeploy Amede to the school, while one of the older cleaners would come to the house. The only snag was that the older cleaner would not live with them, but resume in the morning and close in the evening. That was not an issue; EseOghene was just happy to see Amede’s back.

When Mado got to SS3, Mudipapa and EseOghene decided they had done a reasonable job fixing him up. They decided to send him back to the boarding house. EseOghene would keep an eye on him. That was to be a costly mistake they would pay dearly for. One morning, Miss Cynthia Collins-Madu, an SS3 student, was taken to the school clinic after exhibiting symptoms of malaria. She was vomiting. When she did not show any sign of improvement, her parents were informed. They came and took her home.

Two days later, all hell was let loose in O’rien International Schools. Chief and Mrs. Collins Madu came, threatening fire and brimstone. Cynthia was pregnant, but that was not the only problem; Cynthia named Mado as the culprit. EseOghene was devastated. She called Mudipapa to abandon whatever he was doing and come to O’rien. Mado, by this time, was nowhere to be found. He had gone into hiding.

By the time Mudipapa arrived, the head teachers and EseOghene had managed to calm down the aggrieved parents. Without hearing Mado’s side of the story, he apologized to Cynthia’s parents about what had happened. By the school rules, Mado and Cynthia stood expelled and Mudipapa said the school rules would not be bent, but they would be allowed to return to write their final exams. He promised do everything to help Cynthia through the pregnancy period.

Mudipapa volunteered to pay for private lessons for Cynthia. EseOghene would also give her counseling to help her cope with the pressure and taunts that pregnant teenage girls went through. “Which pregnancy,” Chief Madu thundered. “You think Igbo land is like your Delta State where your girls get pregnant anyhow outside wedlock?” “You are not by any chance suggesting you will abort the pregnancy, Chief Madu,” Mudipapa asked, “because I will not be party to murder. Moreover, what will that action teach the children?”

“You can run your mouth; it’s not your daughter nah. And you, madam proprietress, we do not need your help. The only help we needed from you was to look after our daughter very well, but what did you do? You surrendered her to your son to impregnate.” Chief Madu continued ranting, but Mudipapa and EseOghene stayed calm. “It is the house that collapsed that made it possible for the goat to climb on it. If not for Mado, this man would not be insulting EseOghene and me,” Mudipapa said to himself.

By 10pm that day, there was still no sign of Mado. Parental emotions had at this time taken over. EseOghene was worried to death; Mudipapa was also worried, although he wore a calm mien. In spite of his rascally behaviour, Mado had a special place in Mudipapa’s heart too. They had earlier searched the large expanse of the school, but there was no trace of Mado. The security men at the gate swore that he did not pass through the gate. Could he have scaled the barbed wire fence? Anxiety was now written all over the faces of both parents.

Then EseOghene’s phone rang; it was Miss Tina Chukwu, the senior secondary school literature teacher. “What does this one want; I am not in the mood to talk to anybody….” Mudipapa took the phone from EseOghene: “Hello, Tina.” “Good evening, ma,” the voice on the other side was saying before she realized Mudipapa was the one on the phone. “Good evening, sir. I am at your gate.” Mudipapa told the security man to let her in, while Emesiri opened the door.

Mudipapa was about asking her what she was doing in his house at that time of the night when he noticed a silhouette at the doorway. It was Mado’s. Then he came in hesitantly, looking disheveled, hungry, shaken and thoroughly exhausted. “Where did you see him,” Mudipapa asked, both relieved and angry. “He was hiding in my compound when I got home after school,” Miss Chukwu responded.

“I hope this one is also not taking sexual advantage of my son,” Mudipapa said to himself as he surveyed Miss Chukwu’s curvaceous body. “Thank you, Tina,” Mudipapa said in a tone that signaled the end of the meeting. Miss Chukwu was mumbling some pleas on behalf of Mado when Mudipapa said, “Emesiri, please walk Miss Chukwu home. Mudipapa told Mado to go and have his bath while EseOghene fixed a meal for him. That night, they uttered no other word to him.

They retired to bed with EseOghene wondering where she had failed as a mother. Mudipapa brushed it aside. “You do not fail as a parent because one child made a mistake. Don’t you read your Bible? The book of Proverbs says children will do stupid things. So, why should we condemn ourselves because Mado impregnated a girl? You need to focus on the entire operations of the hostels. I just do not want to make it look like I am looking for a scapegoat, but where were the house parents when Mado and Cynthia were having sex? How many more students are having sex without your knowledge? Maybe this whole incident is a blessing in disguise…”

Life Lessons from Mudipapais now available. Enquiries at mudipapa65gmail.com or +2348186535360 (for SMS)