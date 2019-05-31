Mother of 3 slumps, dies during Delta Elders’ Walk-to-Health

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A single mother of three children, Monday, slumped and died during the Delta State Governor Annual Elders’ Tournament Walk, with the theme Walk to Health.

The woman, Vanguard gathered, slumped around Total petrol station by traffic light less than two kilometers into the walk which commenced at Abraka Junction in Asaba through Dennis Osadebay Way, Nnebisi Road, Anwai road through to Government House, Asaba.

It was a 10 kilometre walk that was strictly for Deltans aged 55 and 70 years without gender discrimination.

The deceased, who was identified as Lovett Ighorodhe, was a teacher at the Asagba Secondary school, Asaba.

A source in the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman was hale and hearty when she left for the walk, adding that she was a native of Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state and in her 50s.

The corpse was said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC.

Wondering how her children would cope without their mother, the source said: “The news of her death came to us as a rude shock. If anybody had told us that she would die even two years time, we would have doubted it.”

While describing her as lively person, he said the woman was in the Guidance and Counselling unit of the school.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the woman would be buried on June 22.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who received the participants at Government House, expressed joy that elders came out to participate actively in the walk.