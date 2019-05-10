More emirates will destroy traditional institution in Kano – Timi Frank

Mr Timi Frank, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the planned creation of more emirate councils by Kano State Government would destroy traditional institution in the state.

He gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noting that the Kano emirate has been in existence since 1805.

He noted that one of the things that make the state thick is the emirate which represents the cultural heritage of the people and should not be destroyed for selfish reasons.

Journalists gathered reports that the State House of Assembly has passed the Bill for the creation of four additional first class Emirates.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has actually signed the Bill into law.

Frank, however, alleged that signing of the Bill is a political vendetta aimed at making the Kano Emirate under Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi irrelevant.

He called on traditional rulers in the country, especially Emirs in the Northern region to speak against the move.

This, he said, is critical to prevent the practice from becoming a policy across states.

“It is Sanusi today, it may be Sultan of Sokoto tomorrow,” he said.

The APC chieftain further said that; “tide and market may come and go, history will not be kind to anyone who destroys the traditional institution for political reason.

“No matter how anybody feels about Sanusi, injustice does not have two names, it is Sanusi today, it may be any other Emir tomorrow,” he said.

According to Frank, the Emir did not commit any crime apart from being outspoken in action and in words against anti-peoples policies.

He, however, congratulated Sanusi on his recent appointment by the United Nation, describing him as“ a god without honour at home.”