Money Bee competition, to bridge financial literacy among students

By Elizabeth Uwandu

In order to bridge the gap in financial literacy among Nigeria students, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria, JA organised the maiden Money Bee competition to commemorate 2019 Children’s day.

At the event held at Landmark Event Centre, that had 25 public and private secondary schools competed in the quiz, and in public speaking, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBCT Bank, Dr Demola Sogunle spoke on the importance of education.

Dr, Sogunle said, “At Stanbic IBTC, we have long identified education as a pillar of our corporate social responsibility, as pivotal, along with financial literacy to economic growth and development.

“Thus, we are always pleased to engage with our future leaders, to share financial literacy nuggets with them. our rationale for supporting JA is that we realised that the competition is a very creative way to not only drive home the financial literacy message but also to measure how well we are imbibing the principles.” He said.

On her part, Mrs. Olufunke Amobi, Country head, human capital, Stanbic IBTC added that” On the Money Bee competition is what we actually built together with JA as we saw the relevance and a very strong need in the education sector to support. To bridge the gap financial literacy among students. we did to synchronized with children day celebration. We want to invest in our children, celebrate them and assure them that we are there for their future. “she added.

JA Nigeria coordinator, Simi Nwogugu explained that the competition was aimed to grow beyond the Spelling Bee competition for students to get understanding of the financial sector. “ We are delighted by this partnership that will enhance our financial literacy programmes., provide an electronic platform for all our students to test their understanding of the finance and create a signature Money Bee that we believe will be the financial equivalent of the Spelling Bee. “

According to Nwogugu, two schools, Heritage Global Academy, Ikorodu and Canterbury International school emerged as first position, while Ayomi Schools, Sangotedo clinched the third position in the Money Bee competition.

She added that in the MoNie-pedia online competition, GTC secondary school, Kano state had the largest participation with over 250 entries; while the following students : Cynthia Aneke from Queens Girl Secondary, Enugu came first; Jennifer Okon, Metropolitan Secondary School, Enugu came second and Fathia Adebayo, Rock forth secondary in Ikorodu came third in the online competition.