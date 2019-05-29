Monarch urges Lagosians to support Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration

Epe (Lagos State) – High Chief Abiola Oluwo, the Lapekun of Odo-Egiri Kingdom, Eredo Local Council Development Area, Epe, has called on all Lagos State residents to support Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Oluwo made the plea in an interview in Epe on Wednesday.

The traditional ruler advised residents, leaders and civil servants in the state to be patient with the present administration.

He was optimistic that the present administration would perform beyond expectations.

“Both the governor and his deputy have been in government for many years. They have the experience.

“I enjoin Lagosians to support Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy for a successful impact and delivery of their mandates,’’ he said.

Oluwo urged the new administration led by Sanwo-Olu to ensure they fulfil their campaign promises for Epe people and beyond.

“Epe indigenes stood by the party, APC and its candidates during the election.

“Therefore, the candidates should fulfil their campaign promises for Epe people, the communities and by extension, Lagos State at large,’’ the monarch said.

He lauded former Gov. Ambode’s administration for a job well done.

“Ambode proved himself beyond limit and performed excellently.

“I pray this present administration of Sanwo-Olu will do better and make the people of Lagos State proud,’’ Oluwo said.

Oluwo prayed for a better Nigeria and a successful implementation of campaign promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari and other public office holders across the country.

According to him, Democracy is of the people, by the people and for the people. (NAN).