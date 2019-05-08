Miyetti Allah is like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Garba Shehu

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity,has said that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere.

Garba Shehu speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday: said “It is a mistake to say the Nigerian government is talking to bandits,” .

“The Miyetti Allah group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere. It is a socio-cultural group. There are criminals within the Yoruba race and you cannot say because of that, Afenifere is a group of criminals.

“The Nigerian government is speaking with the leadership of the Fulani herders association, Miyetti Allah.”

“That is 100 per cent untrue. I have confirmed that in all the meetings held, money was never discussed,” Garba stated.

“All of the issues were about the involvement of the leadership of Miyetti Allah and getting them to prevail upon its members and they are many. We asked them to assist the administration to recover weapons which were owned by a lot of these elements.

“It is a win-win situation for all because the cattle breeders also have their issues which they brought to the government; and the more discussions take place, the more interesting it becomes.”