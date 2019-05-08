Breaking News
Translate

Miyetti Allah is like Ohanaeze, Afenifere – Garba Shehu

On 9:59 amIn Newsby Comments

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity,has said that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere.

From Middle: The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) flanked by the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, and other members of the association at a press briefing on the position of the association to stem farmers-herdsmen clashes in Abuja on Sunday.

Garba Shehu speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday: said “It is a mistake to say the Nigerian government is talking to bandits,” .

“The Miyetti Allah group is like Ohanaeze and Afenifere. It is a socio-cultural group. There are criminals within the Yoruba race and you cannot say because of that, Afenifere is a group of criminals.

“The Nigerian government is speaking with the leadership of the Fulani herders association, Miyetti Allah.”

“That is 100 per cent untrue. I have confirmed that in all the meetings held, money was never discussed,” Garba stated.

“All of the issues were about the involvement of the leadership of Miyetti Allah and getting them to prevail upon its members and they are many. We asked them to assist the administration to recover weapons which were owned by a lot of these elements.

Group rejects indicting US report on Buhari’s administration

“It is a win-win situation for all because the cattle breeders also have their issues which they brought to the government; and the more discussions take place, the more interesting it becomes.”

Timi Frank to Buhari, EFCC: Leave Saraki alone


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.