Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment confirms compendium, commences distribution across major cities

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment yesterday confirmed the availability of a four-year compendium, a report which the ministry has begun to distribute across Nigeria.

The 44-page report details the reforms and achievements of the ministry, providing extensive insight on its mission to formulate and implement policies that promote economic growth, expand job opportunities and generate wealth. The report is also intended to provide public feedback on the ministry’s commitment to create a sustainable business and investment environment for Nigerians and investors.

Speaking on the release, the special adviser to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Victoria Udom explained that “since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the ministry has consistently engaged stakeholders, partner-agencies and other industry leaders, and we are very pleased to have the compendium distributed across cities. With outstanding performances since 2015, we believe that it is essential for stakeholders within different sectors to grab copies and read through”.

She also stated that the ministry’s publication of the report is aimed at highlighting the level of growth in the economy, saying that “the administration is concerned about the ease of doing business and this has been demonstrated in policies and its execution framework”.

The compendium has been hailed as a welcome development by many Nigerians and is widely seen as a huge step towards achieving accountability in various sectors of the economy. Currently, the compendium is available across major locations in the country such as hotels, government institutions, banks and other relevant bodies in the country.