Military can’t achieve victory in battle without spiritual support — Naval Chief

By Joseph Erunke



ABUJA —THE Chief of Naval Staff,Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has said the military cannot achieve victory in any battle without spiritual support.

To this end, he tasked military personnel to resort to God in the challenge they are faced with, insisting that spiritual development was what they needed to achieve victory in battlefield.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of places of worship at Navy Town, Abuja, yesterday, the naval chief also attributed the country’s slow pace of development to the current spate of insecurity across some parts of the country.

He said: The erection of appropriate places of worship within the barracks is equally as germane as the provision of living accommodation and other administrative and operational commitments.

“This is because a balanced level of spiritual maturity is necessary for military personnel to maintain the required level of conceptual and moral component of his fighting power.

“This will enable him to retain a rational balance needed for the effective employment of his physical competencies to achieve victory in battle.

“As we lay the foundation at these worship centres today, I believe we are laying the foundation for the spiritual and moral development of the service.