Militants bidding to proclaim N’Delta Republic June 1 non-existent — RNDA

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI—A coalition of militant groups in Niger Delta, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, yesterday, declared that the assembly of militants, Network of Niger Delta Republic Fighters, NNDRF, that threatened about nine days ago, to declare a Niger Delta Republic, June 1, 2019 does not exist.

RNDA, in a statement by its General Commanding Officer, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies “to ignore the purported sponsored threat by the self-acclaimed NNDRF because it lacks the power to do so.”

It said, “The threat that came from the non-existent, self- acclaimed NNDRF is just another ploy by some disgruntled ex-militant leaders and their corrupt sponsors/leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who failed in the just concluded Presidential election and facing corruption charges to gain political recognition from the Federal Government under President Buhari.

“We warn the so-called fugitive ex-militant leaders and their paymasters, who are known for this their usual trade in the region not to cause unnecessary tension in the country having failed woefully in the just concluded presidential election to President Buhari.

“Buhari is not the cause of the under developmental challenges are facing the region, they should channel their grievances to the past leaders from the region, who failed woefully to develop the region during his years as Commander-in-Chief,” the group said.

It dismissed NNDRF’s claim that the threat was as a result of the under development of the region and allusion to the raid of Chief Edwin Clark’s home by security agents last year.

saying, “Self-centered ex-militants and their paymasters whose stock in trade is to make money at the detriment of the people cannot continue to threaten the region.”