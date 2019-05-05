Methodist Archbishop, experts warn against drug abuse

Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Revd Dr Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi; Prof Akin Odebunmi of Base University Abuja; Dr Mrs. Oluyemi Cecilia Ogun, Chief Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos; Mr Samuel Campbell, Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Dr Dele Sobowale, Director, North Brewery, Kano, have warned against drug abuse.

They spoke at a seminar held under the theme, ‘DRUG ABUSE, DEPRESSION, FRUSTRATION AND ITS ATTENDANT IMPLICATIONS ON YOUTHS GENERALLY’, and organised by the Ladies Vanguard Society, Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos.

The discussants enumerated the types of drugs, liquid and hard, which should not be abused.

In her welcome address, the President of the group, Mrs. Victoria Adegbayibi, counseled youths against peer influence which sometimes results in drug abuse.

In his contributions at the event, Olawuyi, while congratulating the Ladies Vanguard Society on the initiative, stressed the need for a synergy between the Church and government to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He warned political leaders, especially government officials, to be honest and transparent in their activities.

Ogun, Campbell and Rev. Olatunde Oniyide counseled students against drug abuse and other vices that might jeopardize their future.

They advised government to initiate policies that will cushion the effects of the downturn in the economy on the people.

The event was well attended by students from Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos, Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, among others.