Messi puts Barcelona in touching distance

Lionel Messi put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after firing a stunning brace to down Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi struck twice in seven second half minutes to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.

Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.

Leading Champions League scorers after Wednesday’s match:

12: Messi (Barcelona)

8: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

6: Agüero (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Marega (Porto), Tadic (Ajax Amsterdam)

5: Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (AS Rome), Kane (Tottenham), Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Paris SG), Sterling (Man City)

Result of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Liverpool on Wednesday:

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Suarez 26, Messi 75, 82) Liverpool (ENG) 0

2nd leg: May 7

Played Tuesday

Tottenham (ENG) 0 Ajax (NED) 1 (Van de Beek 15)

2nd leg: May 8