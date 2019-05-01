Messi puts Barcelona in touching distance

Lionel Messi put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after firing a stunning brace to down Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi struck twice in seven second half minutes to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.
Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.
The two sides meet again on Tuesday for the decisive second leg at Anfield.
Liverpool match Barcelona’s ticket price to subsidise own fans
Leading Champions League scorers after Wednesday’s match:
12: Messi (Barcelona)
8: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
6: Agüero (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Marega (Porto), Tadic (Ajax Amsterdam)
5: Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (AS Rome), Kane (Tottenham), Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Paris SG), Sterling (Man City)
Result of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Barcelona and Liverpool on Wednesday:
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Suarez 26, Messi 75, 82) Liverpool (ENG) 0
2nd leg: May 7
Played Tuesday
Tottenham (ENG) 0 Ajax (NED) 1 (Van de Beek 15)
2nd leg: May 8