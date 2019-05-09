Meet University of Dundee, UK International Delegates in Lagos and Abuja for spot admission offer for eligible students to resume in September 2019 with £5,000 Partial Scholarships for students with excellent qualifications.

The University of Dundee is rated 3rd in the UK for Quality of Teaching by the Guardian University Guide 2019. We are also ranked in the UK’s top 30 universities in all league tables and Top 250 in the World by The Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2019. We were also awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework and No 1 in Scotland for Student Satisfaction and our world class teaching and research place us among the Top 10 UK universities for graduate employability.

Each year we have students from Nigeria and other parts of the world coming to study with us because of the outstanding facilities, exceptional student experience and excellent graduate employability which we offer. When you choose to study with us you will be part of our award winning Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) that organizes events for students all year round so there is never a dull moment on campus which has made our students to name us the university that turns leaving home to coming home.

We offer Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees in Business, Computing, Education, Social Work, Oil and Gas, Law, Nursing, Energy, Public Health, Engineering and many more.

Meet Prof Peter McEleavy, Professor of Law from our School of Social Sciences, Dr Matteo Ciantia from our School of Science and Engineering and Dr Susan Levy from our School of Education and Social Work, and other delegates in your city to learn how a UK education at the University of Dundee can transform your life. Delegates will also be happy to make on the spot admission and partial scholarship offers to eligible students. Come along with your academic documents. Entry is free.

Ikeja Lagos

Date: Saturday May 11, 2019

Time: 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel at 38/40, Isaac John Street,

Ikeja GRA, Lagos

Abuja FCT

Date: Tuesday May 14, 2019

Time: 2pm-5pm

Venue: UKEAS Abuja at 50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,

Osas & Oseji Building, Wuse 2, Abuja FCT

For enquiries contact:

Maria Ojehseme

West Africa Recruitment Officer

08175133447

m.z.ojehseme@dundee.ac.uk

www.dundee.ac.uk/international

The University of Dundee is a registered Scottish Charity, No: SC015096

