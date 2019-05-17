Medview airline selected for 2019 Hajj operation

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Medview Airline has been selected by the Federal Government as one of the three carriers to airlift pilgrims for the 2019 Hajj Pilgrimage.

The Chief Executive Officer of Medview Airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bankole said the airline was counting on its experience in the airlift of pilgrims since 2007 to carry out a hitch-free operation.

“The choice of Medview Airline is rooted in existing strategic partnership with National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) which transcends the normal brief to assisting the government agency in the airlift of stranded pilgrims in the holy land over the years,” he said.

Bankole said the management of Medview Airline was fully aware of the operational challenges confronting the aviation industry in Nigeria, stressing that no carrier was singled out from the hardship bedeviling the whole nation.

He said the airline was however repositioning for better performance amidst the daunting challenges.

Bankole said the airline was also undergoing a re-fleeting programme, and some of the aircraft that were sent for scheduled maintenance would soon arrive to increase capacity.

According to him, there is also an ongoing discussion with strategic partners to pull resources together towards operational enhancement.

Bankole re-assured the airline’s shareholders, service providers and travel partners of better deals and value for their investments.